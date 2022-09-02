Black Lives Matter group dedicating Black History Month to local changemakers of the present

This Black History Month, the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo is putting an emphasis on local leaders making history now.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This month marks a time of transformation for Toledo's Black Lives Matter movement.

It's Black History Month and the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo is putting an emphasis on local leaders making history now.

The organization meets every week to discuss what is happening within their movement. And with a new year comes new opportunities for the organization to fight against social injustice.

"We're in the month of Black History Month. And this is a month that's set aside so that we can begin the process of honoring each other," said Brother Washington Muhammad, a representative with CSRN.

It's a time when the group can look back on the strides Black people have made.

Muhammad and his team focus on educating and leading a discussion to keep the movement going each week.

"Knowing the achievements of Black people helps give us perspective for what we can achieve, for what we can do," CSRN representative Julian Mack said. "And frankly, the sky's the limit."

This month, they're highlighting Black History Month and making sure the people making a difference today don't go unrecognized.

"By honoring some of our heroes and sheroes that are still with us today. So we've reached out to some of our elders to ask them to come on our Facebook Live, our podcast and talk about their experience and their journey," said Muhammad.

Because they say history is being made now.

By doing things differently, they hope the takeaway is even bigger for those tuning in.

"New ideas. That's something that stagnates a lot of movements. 'cause they get stuck on the anger or they get stuck on, sometimes, even the mission," said Jodie Summers, the treasurer for CSRN.

But with better communication and ideas, CSRN plans to move forward, with its fight.

"The only reason why we're able to do the work today is because of the work of previous people. We have the enormous opportunity to make history right now," Mack said.

One of the things CSRN is working on right now is going back to having their meetings in person after about two years.

The group would also like to open them up to the public once they find a place that's safe for everyone.

In the meantime, you can tune into their Facebook Lives every Tuesday at 6 p.m. by visiting their page here.