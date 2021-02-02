The restaurant at Oak Shade Grove closed in December due to COVID-19. A new chef and menu - plus pandemic precautions - are all rolling out Wednesday.

OREGON, Ohio — Known for its authentic German food, beer, architecture and atmosphere, The Black Forest Cafe in Oregon is reopening its doors.

The restaurant shut down back in December, citing financial strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The owners have been monitoring the situation in our community since and decided to reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

"I'm hoping with the decrease of numbers with COVID that it will have more people wanting to eat out and bring more people in," explains assistant manager Corey Lambrecht. "Coming off winter break and everyone closed in for the winter that it's going to bring more people out."

Since then, the Black Forest Cafe has hired a new chef and put together a new menu.

The owners have also taken steps to ensure social distancing, moving tables further apart and spacing out guests inside. Everyone is required to wear a mask and seating is limited to 10 people per table.

The Black Forest Cafe is located at Oak Shade Grove, the site of the German American Festival, in Oregon. It's open Wednesday-Fridays 11:00am - 9 p.m. and Saturdays 4 p.m.-9 p.m.