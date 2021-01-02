Earnest Brew Works announces major expansion

Plans include opening a new location in downtown Toledo this summer and renovating the former Kroger location in the Southland Shopping Center.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Earnest Brew Works announced Monday the business has hit its maximum brewing capacity and outgrown its taproom. In order to keep growing, the brewery is expanding to better serve customers.

Business owners Scott and Keefe announced renovations will soon begin on a production brewery and taproom at 1415 Byrne, the former Kroger location in the Southland Shopping Center, with plans to open in 2022.

Another location in downtown Toledo is also set to open this summer. This one will feature a taproom and small-batch facility at 25 S. St. Clair, one block away from Fifth Third Field.

The downtown facility will brew on a two-barrel system, creating small-batch experimental and limited-release beers. This taproom will be built to serve those beers along with our core products for on-site enjoyment, six-packs to go, and individual DORA beers.

The new facility in south Toledo will be equipped with a 30-barrel brewhouse and will be able to produce almost five times the beer that EBW currently produces. The new brewery will have a giant taproom with seating for 150 in the main area, and it will also include a 100-seat private area.

The new patio will allow 100 people to enjoy an earnest beer in the summer sun. And there are plans to build a kitchen with a menu focused on food that pairs well with earnest beer.

Since the day we opened in late 2016, we have focused on brewing great beer for all of you to enjoy. You have been there right along with us as we've grown from 3 fermenters to 12, gone from brewing 4 days a week to 7, added a patio, and you've stuck with us during COVID. We are truly blessed to have your support.

The brewery plans to keep the current location open until the new Southland location is fully operational.

