BGSU Phi Gamma Delta fraternity suspended due to alleged incidents of hazing, underage drinking

The fraternity will not be able to petition for reinstatement until fall of 2025.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University has suspended the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity as a recognized student organization effective immediately.

The move comes after months of investigation into the organization's conduct, during which the university found several violations that allegedly included excessive alcohol and hazing.

According to BGSU Assistant Dean of Students Michael Botts, during a date party at an off-campus house called the "Church House," a new member's date, who was under the age of 21, became so intoxicated they had to be hospitalized. Members of the fraternity said they did not provide alcohol during the party, but told school officials they did not monitor who was drinking at the event.

In a second citation, Botts noted that fraternity brothers had provided alcohol at other organization events to new members under the age of 21.

The third violation was described by university officials as hazing.

In fall 2021, new members were allegedly contacted by the pledge educator and the assistant pledge educators and told to clean the houses of active brothers during fall 2021.

Botts described a second incident at the Church House, where new members were told to go into the basement. When they arrived, there was a celebration that involved the spraying of bottles of champagne. In interviews, new members said they were hesitant to go to the basement because they weren't told what was going to happen.

When these incidents were first reported to the university, the Office of the Dean of Students suspended all chapter events involving alcohol and paused all new member programming and activities. Additionally, all initiated members were instructed to have no intentional contact with any new members from the fall 2021 semester.

Botts said those measures were enacted for the safety and well-being of the campus community.

Following an investigation, Botts determined there was enough justification to charge the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity with violating the Code of Student Conduct.

"While these hazing actions did not present a substantial risk of serious physical harm, members knowingly engaged in this activity and failed to intervene to prevent or stop it, which violates the University's the Code of Student Conduct," BGSU Deputy Chief of Staff Alexi Solis said.

The organization will not be able to petition for its reinstatement until the fall 2025 semester. Prior to petitioning for reinstatement, Botts said the following must be implemented:

The local chapter’s charter must have been suspended/revoked throughout this suspension period and until University recognition is reinstated.

The organization must create a chapter advisory board with a minimum of four (4) active members – one of which must be a BGSU faculty or staff member. Advisory board members must be designated to work with the chapter president/executive officers, recruitment process, new member education, as well as risk management and chapter standards and accountability operations.

All advisory board members must be approved by the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity headquarters, be on file with the BGSU Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, and members must complete all fraternity and university mandated chapter advisor training(s).

The organization must have a functioning Standards/Accountability Board that has been trained by the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity headquarters and the Office of the Dean of Students.

The organization will need to send weekly accountability reports to the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity headquarters concerning any member misconduct that occurs during the first year the organization is again recognized by the University.

No current member or local advisor may be affiliated with the chapter of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity at BGSU as a condition of reinstatement as a recognized student organization.

The suspension of Phi Gamma Delta comes just a year after BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz died as a result of an alcohol-fueled hazing incident. The university has since promised stiffer penalties for hazing.

In March, the university announced the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority had been permanently barred from campus for hazing, high-risk drinking and other infractions.