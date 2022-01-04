Junior wins BGSU's first Stone Foltz Community of Care Award

Sydney Newby won for her efforts to eradicate hazing on campus.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University awarded junior Sydney Newby the first Stone Foltz Community of Care award for her efforts to eradicate hazing.

Newby is an international studies major and member of Sigma Kappa sorority. She was selected for embracing the ideals outlined in the Community of Care action plan and her commitment to creating a safe community for all students.

"I am so honored to be nominated and selected for this award," Newby said. "In any student organization, it's so important for people to feel safe and welcome, and that's the message myself and others in Greek life are working to get out. As students, we all need to look out for each other and ensure safe practices are being followed."

The award is named after Foltz, who was killed during a hazing incident at an off-campus fraternity event in March 2021. Eight men were charged in his death and are awaiting trial or sentencing.

The award highlights the university's willingness to "partner with anyone who shares its mission to eradicate hazing of all forms and the impact student leaders can make on college campuses." Students must advance anti-hazing awareness in the campus community, participate in hazing prevention training and advocate for safe Greek life experiences to be eligible.