BGSU sorority member honored with Stone Foltz memorial award for taking action against Greek Life hazing

"The more we tell his story and spread education like that, the less likely we are to have something like that happen again," Sydney Newby said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University sophomore Stone Foltz died in a hazing incident off-campus last year.

Since that time, the university has pledged to do everything it can to stop dangerous rituals.

And that includes rewarding students who help them in that effort.

"Definitely a huge honor definitely to be the first recipient, especially of an award like this," Sydney Newby said.

Newby, a member of Sigma Kappa sorority, is the first person to receive an award in the name of Stone Foltz.

Foltz was pledging to Pi Kappa Alpha at just 20 years old.

Newby says it's a loss she never wants to see happen again, and she's taken it upon herself to educate sorority members on campus.

"I put in the new parts of the bylaws for the college panhellenic conference of hazing prevention workshops. And bystander intervention workshops to be put on. Then I put that on last year with the focus on how hazing appears differently in fraternities and sororities," Newby said.

BGSU has seen other fraternities disciplined for hazing since Foltz's death.

And just two weeks ago, the university expelled the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority for what BGSU called "severe hazing activity."

Newby is proud of what she's accomplished but knows her work isn't over.

"I think there is of course like always something to be done. It's kinda those things that are never completely finished. And just like furthering the education. Like getting hazing in the early steps," said Newby.

And says she will continue trying to make sure Stone Foltz's legacy lives on to stop another tragedy.

"Ultimately, like as absolutely like devastating it is it happened, the more we tell his story and like spread education like that. The less likely we are to have something like that happen again," said Newby.

In order to be eligible for the award, students had to advance anti-hazing awareness on campus, participate in hazing prevention and bystander training, and advocate for safe experiences in Greek Life.

Newby says she hasn't heard from Stone Foltz's family. A spokesperson for the Foltz family tells WTOL 11 they didn't know about the award until Monday.