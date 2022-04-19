Beloved breadsticks! | Campus Pollyeyes announces plans for Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Campus Pollyeyes, the makers of Bowling Green's beloved stuffed breadsticks , announced plans to open a restaurant in Cleveland. This location, which would be the fourth franchise breadstick-slinging shop and called Campus Polleyes Express, will be nestled on Mayfield Road in Little Italy near Case Western Reserve University.



The original Campus Pollyeyes opened in 1978 near Bowling Green State University.



A second opened nearly forty years later in Findlay and third at the corner of Secor Road and Dorr Street in Toledo in 2020.



The shop hopes to open the Cleveland location in the fall.