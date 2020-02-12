Pagliai's Pizza, Campus Pollyeyes founder loses his battle with cancer

Bowling Green icon George Nicholson and his family have run Pagliai's Pizza and Campus Pollyeyes for 53 years. George was honored by the city on Dec. 2.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — UPDATE: On Dec. 16, George Nicholson lost his battle with cancer. Pagliai's Pizza made the announcement on Facebook saying, "It is with great sadness that we announce that we lost our friend, owner, co worker, Bowling Green icon today. May you rest in Heaven, George Nicholson."

For 53 years, George Nicholson served the community of Bowling Green. On Dec 2, the city showed their support and appreciation, celebrating George.

George and his family have run two longtime staples in Bowling Green, Pagliai's Pizza and Campus Pollyeyes for the past 53 years. From pies to breadsticks and dedication to the community, Nicholson became a name around town.

On Nov. 24, Pagliai's announced on Facebook that George had received a diagnosis of terminal cancer. Hundreds of comments poured in on the social media post, reminiscing about times that George did things small and large across the community - from former employees hired by George for their first jobs, to the time he taught a kid how to bunt a baseball.

He was honored Wednesday by the mayor, with a proclamation declaring Dec. 2 to be "George Nicholson Day" in Bowling Green. Community members joined in celebrating his life.

Over the years, George's business became so much more than just a pizza shop.

"Because friendship is more important than just about anything else. And that's what ties us and that's what fills this pizza house year after year after year. Because friends," said George. "And it's like our sign lots of times says, 'Make our place your place.' Or, 'Make our family your family.'"

BG Cruise drove by the event to show their support with a parade of cars. George has hosted and sponsored BG Cruise nights over the years.

"Put a lot of young people to work at the restaurant; local people, high school and college-aged. Just a great supporter of the community and the university. He'd supply food to the university sports teams," said Tom Striggow with BG Cruise.