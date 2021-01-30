Ohio bars, restaurants excited for change in curfew hours, now starting at 11 p.m.

The owner of Bar 145 says that extra hour will mean a lot to businesses in many ways.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been a long time coming, but for the first time in months, bars and restaurants in Ohio are open past 10 p.m.

This comes after Gov. Mike DeWine changed the curfew starting time to 11 p.m. because of dropping hospitalization numbers.

Bars like Bar 145 in west Toledo are excited about the extra hour and management say it's going to help in a big way.

"A lot of people are excited for even just that extra hour," front manager Don Crawford said.

Customers stressed how much the extra hour will help drive some much-needed revenue.

"It means a ton to these guys," customer Griffin Stewart said. "I mean these guys lost so much revenue, so much business."

Crawford says the curfew has been challenging.

"At first it was a little bit of an adjustment, you know what I mean, getting used to getting out of here earlier," he said. "But we just adjusted the hours to be ready for it, but same time, we've had a lot of influx from Michigan."

Those selling alcohol haven't been able to sell past 10 p.m. since late July. Many businesses have said that lost time has really cut into their bottom line.

"I mean especially at the end of the night, that's when everyone wants to stay and you're having a good time," Crawford said, "and everyone wants to stay and hang out. So we're utilizing and we're already seeing a jump in sales."

A regular Bar 145, Josh Payzant, says the curfew has been necessary but not without consequences..

"Long term it's been the right thing to do, but unfortunately there's a lot of businesses that are suffering because of this," he said.

Customers say there needs to be a balance between keeping people safe, but allowing businesses to make a living. And they believe DeWine is listening to the businesses' cry for help.

"Steps in the right direction," Stewart added. "At least people are feeling like maybe he's working for us again."

"I think it's pivotal for them to be able to extend this curfew," Payzant said, "for places like Bar 145 and other restaurant owners to be able to survive."

Crawford says the extra time will not just help boost sales, but will also allow them to bring on more workers to help with the extra hour.