TOLEDO, Ohio — Starting at 8 a.m., veterans, active duty military and their family members can enjoy a free breakfast at the University of Toledo.

The meal is being held at Savage Arena at the university, 2025 Douglas Road.

The free breakfast and resource is a collaborative effort of The University of Toledo, The American Red Cross and the Lucas County Veterans Service Commission.

According to the Veterans Service Commission, this year's event will pay special honors to the U.S. Army and the guest speaker will be 1st Sgt. Nathan Wishard, for the Toledo Recruiting Company, within the Cleveland Recruiting Battalion.

