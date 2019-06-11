Veterans Day is Nov. 11, and there are deals going on across the United States to honor those who have and are bravely served our country.

Be sure to bring military ID, VA card or discharge papers to receive these deals.

City Barbeque - All day long on Nov. 11, veterans and US military can swing by any City Barbeque location to snag a free sandwich, two sides and a drink to either take home or enjoy at the restaurant.

Texas Roadhouse - Veterans and active military members can get a free lunch on Texas Roadhouse when they chose one of 10 entrees from the restaurant's special Veterans Day menu. This deal runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Great Clips - Military members and veterans can receive a free hair cut at Great Clips either on Nov. 11 or at a later date. Those who are not military members can purchase a service at any Great Clips in the U.S. and receive a free haircut card to give to a veteran.

Applebees - All veterans and active military members can receive a free meal on Nov. 11 at participating locations.

Target - From Nov. 3 to Nov. 11, Target is offering a 10% military discount on a purchase made in-store or online. Visit their website to verify your eligibility and get your discount coupon.

Cracker Barrel - Any active duty military member or veteran will receive a free pumpkin pie latte or slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake at all locations. 10% of sales from select military rocking chairs purchased by any customer at the store from now until Nov. 1 will go to Operation Homefront .

Goodyear Auto Service - U.S. active and retired military members can get a free check of their vehicle at Goodyear, plus a free tire installation on any tire purchase.

Golden Corral - From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 11, all veterans will receive a free meal and beverage at any location. Dine-in only.

Red Lobster - On Nov. 11 all active duty military, reserve and veterans can get a free appetizer or dessert.

Chili's - Veterans and active military can enjoy a free meal on Nov. 11.

Outback Steakhouse - The restaurant offers a Heroes discount of 10% off the entire check of servicemen and women and all first responders every day with a valid state or federal service ID.

Red Robin - All veterans and active military members can score a free Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries on Nov. 11.

Dunkin' - On Nov. 1, active and retired military members will receive a free donut of their choice, no purchase necessary, at participating stores nationwide.

7-Eleven - On Veterans Day, Memorial Day and July 4th, military members can receive a free coffee of Big Gulp by downloading the 7-Eleven app and signing in or registering.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse - All current and former military members can enjoy a free entree up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper on Nov. 11. Valid for dine-in.

Bob Evans - The restaurant says their way of saying thanks to military veterans past and present by offering a free meal on Nov. 11.

Denny's - Active, non-active and retired military members can get a free build your own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Famous Dave's - On Nov. 11, all veterans can get a free two-meat lunch combo all day long. Dine-in only.

Little Caesars Pizza - All veterans can get a free $5 Hot-and-Ready pizza on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating stores.