TOLEDO, Ohio — City Barbeque is once again celebrating veterans by offering them a meal on the house.

On Veteran's Day, all veterans and US military can swing by any City Barbeque location to snag a free sandwich, two sides and a drink to either take home or enjoy on-site.

The deal has been an annual tradition for more than a decade. Last year, the brand served more than 12,000 complimentary meals to veterans.

“It’s so important to the whole team here at City Barbeque to honor our military men and women,” Rick Malir, CEO and founder of City Barbeque said. “We’re grateful every day for their service and sacrifice, and we’re honored every Veterans Day to show our appreciation by sharing some quality time and some good barbeque.”

City Barbeque What's better than smashed potatoes? Loaded smashed potatoes of cour... se! Make this year's holiday party memorable with one of our interactive action stations that are sure to have your guests raving (and already exctied for next year's party). Schedule a free tasting today! www.citybbq.com/catering

City Barbeque raises funds for veterans' causes all year round. The company has raised more than $50,000 for the Resurrecting Lives Foundation. The foundation works to support the estimated 20-25% of troops returning from Iraq and Afghanistan with traumatic brain injury. They also work closely with Mission 22, a campaign dedicated to awareness and treatment of post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries.

Local City Barbeque locations are in Toledo at 7402 West Central Avenue and in Findlay at 15033 Flag City Drive.

Veteran's Day is on Monday, Nov. 11.

RELATED: 'My world is gone without him. I need him' Army veteran searching for lost service dog

RELATED: White House says VA funded at highest amount in history