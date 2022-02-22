As domestic violence deaths rise, Ohio still lacks a strangulation law

Ohio's strangulation law has made its way through the legislature multiple times over the course of the past six years, but has never made it across the finish line.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Unlike nearly every other state in the country, Ohio still does not have a strangulation law. This would create harsher punishments for abusers, specifically by making strangulation a felony.

"It’s so hard to find evidence of strangulation, it’s not always easy to prosecute these cases. But it’s really important" said State Senator Theresa Gavarone (R) who represents District 2.

While the need for this law has been ongoing, it really come to light within the past year as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local domestic violence shelters, including Bethany House in Toledo, said there has been a 62% increase across the state in domestic violence fatalities in the last two years.

Ohio's strangulation law has made its way through the legislature multiple times over the course of the past six years, and passed in both the Ohio House and Ohio Senate on separate occasions. But with domestic violence incidents on the rise, the pressure is on lawmakers to get this across the finish line.

"There’s a lot of work being done, and a lot of conversations to make sure we get that language just right. So I’m hopeful it will" said Senator Gavarone.

As of right now the exact status of this bill is in limbo but both republicans and democrats say they recognize its importance.

"We must do our part because we can for one thing, and the stats are telling us that the rates are rising, so we’re going to have to make this a priority," said State Senator Teresa Fedor (D) who represents District 11.

Domestic violence cases have increased dramatically over the past two years, with calls to local shelters going up by 150% in some cases, something Fedor hopes her colleagues recognize.