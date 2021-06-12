Blush Aesthetics collecting donations for victims of domestic violence

Additionally, Blush Aesthetics is providing a free corrective treatment to domestic violence survivors with abuse-related scarring.

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — During the season of giving, Blush Aesthetics is hosting a donation drive to help domestic violence survivors start a new year by putting their best face forward.

Blush Aesthetics is striving for men and women to look and feel their best with the latest skin care treatment, but they’re also asking for donations from you.

Blush is collecting new, unopened beauty care products including makeup, skin care, acne treatments, hair products and even mail supplies. They will be donating them to the Cocoon, a domestic violence shelter in Bowling Green.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence states on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men.