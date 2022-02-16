Recent homicide highlights importance of protecting victims of domestic violence

If you need help or know someone who is experiencing domestic abuse you can reach out to YWCA at 419-241-7386.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ashley Darrington was found dead in an apartment Tuesday after she was shot numerous times. Police believe the father of her children, Robert Sherman, pulled the trigger.

There is a history of domestic violence between the two, and this incident underscored the importance of protecting victims.

"There has been a 62% increase in Ohio of domestic violence fatalities in the last two years," said Deidra Lashley, the executive director of Bethany House.

Lashley called the rise in domestic violence the "second pandemic."

"Abusers want power and control, and murdering and taking that person's life is the ultimate expression of that power and control," Lashley said.

According to police records, Sherman was locked up in 2020 and charged with robbery and domestic violence involving Darrington.

She was pregnant with their second child at the time and filed a temporary personal protection order against Sherman. Three weeks after he was released from prison, Darrington was killed.

"It's unfortunately the worst possible scenario, but not surprising because our laws and consequences for people who choose to use violence in their relationships are pretty inconsequential," Lashley said.

While Sherman was behind bars last July, he wrote a letter to Lucas County Judge Linda Jennings asking to be released early.

"I feel as if I learned my lesson and I am ready to resume my life in society and continue to do what I have to do to become a better man and person," Sherman wrote. "If you were to give me a second chance, you would not be making a mistake."

That request was denied the following week.