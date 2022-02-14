Can you help? | Toledo police seeking tips to solve weekend shooting that left 10-year-old dead

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. Tipsters with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking help from the public to find the suspect in a weekend shooting that left a 10-year-old girl dead.

According to police, the shooting happened sometime around 1 p.m. on Saturday in the 1900 block of Collingwood Boulevard.

Someone inside of a black vehicle with tinted windows reportedly pulled up to the scene, and shot at an SUV. Kenneth White, 24, and his niece, 10-year-old Damia Ezell, were hit. Both were taken to the hospital and required surgery. On Sunday, officers confirmed that Ezell had died from her injuries.

Toledo police are accepting anonymous tips from the public to help them find the person responsible. Tipsters who give information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 or more.

If you have any information, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Attention: Toledo Police are now accepting anonymous Crime Stoppers tips by TEXT messaging, and need your help in... Posted by Toledo Police Department on Monday, February 14, 2022