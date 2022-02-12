Child, man shot in Old West End

Police are investigating a Saturday-afternoon shooting that injured a 9-year-old girl and a man.

The shooting happened about 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Collingwood Boulevard.

Toledo police said a black vehicle with tinted windows rolled up and someone inside shot at an SUV. An adult man and a 9-year-old girl were hit by gunfire, police said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and required surgery, but information on their condition is unavailable, authorities said.

Several bullet holes were found in the door of the SUV targeted in the shooting and the front driver's window was completely shot out.

