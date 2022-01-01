Police investigating after car shot up in Old West End

Police blocked traffic on W. Bancroft and Glenwood as they investigated on Saturday afternoon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police blocked off traffic on W. Bancroft and Glenwood in the Old West End on Saturday afternoon as they investigated a car in the road that was shot up.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m.

Police confirm that a man was in the car at the time it was shot at, but nobody was injured.

Police say they don't believe the crime was unmotivated.

The front passenger’s window of the car was broken out, the driver side window and windshield were damaged, three tires were flat, and bullet holes appeared to riddle the passenger side of the vehicle.

A nearby house received damage by gunfire, as well as a parked car that was leaking fluids.

