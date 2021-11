At least one employee was taken to the hospital. None of the injuries are believed to be serious.

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Multiple workers at the Johns Manville plant in Defiance received medical attention Monday after they were exposed to ammonia.

The Defiance Fire Department responded just after 6:30 a.m. after several employees reported feeling ill. A machine was then discovered to be leaking ammonia.

The building was evacuated, but employees were able to return to work just after 7 a.m.