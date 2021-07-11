Large scale search for missing Republic woman

Woman was reported missing early Saturday morning

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Early Saturday morning the Seneca County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing Republic woman, 62-year-old Kathleen Kiesel.

Deputies and emergency personnel arrived at the residence of Jack and Kathleen Kiesel in Republic. Upon arrival, Seneca County Deputies called for assistance and began the search efforts.

The extensive search continued throughout the day and evening hours and was aided by various units searching on foot and ATVs in addition to utilizing numerous canines, multiple drones, and helicopters. Mrs. Kisel was not found.

The search and investigation are ongoing.

"Investigators do find the where-a-bouts of Mrs. Kiesel as suspicious, and it is considered to be an ongoing investigation. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office asks if anyone has seen or has any additional information leading to Mrs. Kiesel's where-a-bout; please call Det. Jeff Smith, Seneca County Sheriff's Office at (419) 447-3456. Thank you!" Sheriff Stevens, Seneca County Sheriff, said.