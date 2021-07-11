Car crashes into tree across street from Mancy's Steakhouse, goes up in flames

The crash occurred in front of the Polish Ostrich in west Toledo after a car traveling at a high rate of speed lost control.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle that had collided with a tree across the street from Mancy's Steakhouse, late on Saturday night. It would catch on fire before Toledo Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene to put the fire out.

It happened just before midnight on Phillips Avenue in front of the former Longhorn Saloon in west Toledo, now known as the Polish Ostrich.

Security cameras in the area captured a vehicle traveling at a high speed of rate and losing control before crashing into a tree in front of the building.

The car erupted into flames seconds after impact.

It's unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

Toledo police responded to a complaint of grand theft auto on the corner of Phillips and Sylvania that night, the same location where the crash occurred.

The report says an unknown suspect stole a vehicle and crashed it.

WTOL 11 is working to determine if the incident report and the crash video are connected.

This story is developing.