Acoustics for Autism organizers hope to reach $750,000 in fundraising this year

Scott Hayes and Nicole Khoury say over 16 years the event has raised close to three-quarters of a million dollars for autism awareness and treatment.

MAUMEE, Ohio — The nation's largest free music festival, Acoustics for Autism, is right here in northwest Ohio.

More than 90 artists graced 8 stages on Sunday to raise money and awareness for kids living with autism.

Starting at noon, every single corner and street in uptown Maumee was filled with hundreds of people. Parts of Conant St. were shut down for the event.

It's a far cry from the event's first go round 16 years ago, when a single bar, the Village Idiot, hosted a day's worth of music to raise money for kids with autism and their families.

The event has grown steadily since then.

Organizer and Fundraising Director, Scott Hayes and his wife, Toledo Municipal Court Judge Nicole Khoury play in the band, "Arctic Clam."

The goal of the event is to give accessible treatment to anyone who has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

"There are a lot of therapies that are not conventional but might work. Music therapies a great example. That's one of the reasons that we started this," said Hayes.

A scholarship fund was created where people can apply to get the right treatment under Project iAm.

"We as a board review that, and if a doctor says this will work for your child or family member, we'll fund it," said Hayes.

Auctions, raffles, and simple donations have raised millions of dollars over the last 15 years.

Hayes is hoping this year will put them over $750,000 raised since the festival started.

It wouldn't be possible without the hundreds of sponsors and volunteers at the event. Jamal Lee has donated his time the past 5 years and keeps coming back.

"How much they give back to the community made me really want to join the movement, and I really appreciate just giving back to the community," said Lee.

He said whether someone is on stage, behind the scenes or in the crowd, everyone is happy.