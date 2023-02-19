A massive apartment fire left dozens without a place to stay a week ago. On Saturday Dexter's Bar in Maumee hosted a fundraiser to help one of the families.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Dozens of people are coming together to help a family that lost everything they own in the Hidden Cedars Apartment fire a week ago.

A fundraiser at Dexter's bar in Maumee for James Vargas and his wife Mary, two residents who survived the Hidden Cedars apartment fire, proved the community never leaves anyone behind.

"We just want to make sure James and Mary are taken care of. We didn't have a lot of time. They didn't have a home. They had nothing," said Jenn Sweet, owner of Dexter's bar. "They walked out with the clothes on their back and their puppy. So we just want to make sure we can at least raise enough money to just get them a place to live."

The event was a community effort.

"Currently we have hundreds of volunteers. We have the bands. We have the set-up crew. We have the people helping out at the bar. We have people donating," said Sweet. "So many. the list of volunteers are endless. Some of them have no names. Some of them have no faces they just sent money items and donations."

The fundraiser, called 419 supports, is showcasing 9 different bands for 9 hours. A portion of the proceeds go to the Vargas family. Band members say their goal is to provide a good time.

"To be able to just help out. That's what the 419 community is all about. We have great events like acoustics for autism and that - a perfect example of musicians and this whole community coming together. We take care of our own," said musician and DJ Johnny Vegas.

Vegas said everyone should be encouraged to help the families who lost their home to the fire. And if all you have is time, that can be a major contribution.

"Time is the one resource that we will never get back. so that's valuable. You can make more money, but you can't make more time. So when someone gives their time to help out in any capacity, that's huge," said Vegas.

About 50 residents were displaced by the fire that completely destroyed one of the buildings at the complex.