Perfect match: Ability Center introduces Perrysburg man to his new service dog

35-year-old Ted Blausey is legally blind in one eye and only has one leg. But after meeting the labrador Rose, he's excited to share new adventures with her.

Example video title will go here for this video

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Service dogs can be crucial for those with disabilities who want to live a confident and independent life.

Ted Blausey is on his way to achieving that goal with help from The Ability Center.

At just two weeks old, Blausey, from Perrysburg, had a stroke. His doctor didn't know what his future would look like.

Now 35 years old, he is legally blind in one eye and only has one leg.

"Lately, I've had to do a lot of this on my own," he said. "So, having a service dog is going to ease some of that altogether."

With a furry friend by his side, new doors are opening for Blausey. He met his labrador for the first time on Wednesday after waiting for a year.

Emotions ran high for everyone in the room. She shares a name with his grandmother -- Rose.

The service dog will help Blausey pick things up, open the fridge and even act as an anchor to help with balance.

"I've actually dropped things at work," he said. "I actually slipped on the concrete accidentally over top of my shoelace. So, I plan on hopefully taking her to work because the straps that she has can help me balance."

Blausey didn't know what Rose's personality would be like, but after their meeting, he knew they were a perfect fit for each other.

"I'm surprised how active she is," he said. "I didn't know how active she would be at first, but I think she's going to really enjoy being around me."

The Ability Center's Client Services Coordinator Jordan Kwapich knew it was a match made in heaven.

"So, Rose loves to work but she's also very fun," Kwapich said. "Ted loves to work and he's also very fun. He rides on his golf cart, he goes to work part-time, he has lots of friends and family and he's very social and active, so Rose will be going out in public at least three to five times a week, which is important for us."

Blausey's mom, Donna, said she was extremely proud of her son.

"He has proven there is strength in your weaknesses," she said.