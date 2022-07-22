'Putts fur Mutts': golfing for man's best friend

The Legacy Golf Club event will raise funds for animals in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — The fourth annual "Putts Fur Mutts" golf outing returns on Sunday, July 24 and there are multiple ways you can show your support.

By visiting the Legacy Golf Club in Ottawa Lake, Michigan this weekend, you can have fun and help a good cause: the event's beneficiary, Fur Angels Rescue, helps the communities dogs and cats.

The event will include 18 holes of golf with cart, donuts, bagels and coffee, a mimosa/screwdriver/bloody Mary cash bar at registration, lunch from Outback Steakhouse Toledo, a dessert bar, a silent auction and more!

Silent auction awards include a wine basket, a trip to the Bahamas and designer sunglasses, among several others.

The "Putts Fur Mutts" Golf Outing raises funds to help homeless animals in memory of dogs Belle and Bailey Borkowski and cat Oreo Borkowski.

There is still time to register for the event. To get your tickets or to donate click here!

Connect with us on social media: