Three adults, four children and dog rescued from Franklin Ave. house fire

Firefighters were called to the scene of a north Toledo housefire that spread from a vacant home into an occupied residence.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three adults, four children and a dog were rescued from a Franklin Ave. house fire Friday morning. No injuries were reported. The occupied house was equipped with smoke alarms, alerting residents to the fire.

Crews were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a home on Franklin Avenue shortly after 4:30 a.m.

According to the battalion chief on scene, Dustin Armentrout, the fire started in a vacant house with a tree growing out of it and moved next door to an occupied residence.

The intersection of Franklin Ave. and E. Hudson Street is currently blocked off by several firetrucks.