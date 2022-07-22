Three adults, four children and dog rescued from Franklin Ave. house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three adults, four children and a dog were rescued from a Franklin Ave. house fire Friday morning. No injuries were reported. The occupied house was equipped with smoke alarms, alerting residents to the fire.
Crews were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a home on Franklin Avenue shortly after 4:30 a.m.
According to the battalion chief on scene, Dustin Armentrout, the fire started in a vacant house with a tree growing out of it and moved next door to an occupied residence.
The intersection of Franklin Ave. and E. Hudson Street is currently blocked off by several firetrucks.
The fire is out and the situation is under control, but firefighters are still working to dowse some hot-spots in the building.