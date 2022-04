The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman is shot in the leg at the Larchmont Estates in west Toledo around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to Toledo Police, the woman was inside the apartment complex on Cribb Street when someone began shooting at the apartment.

The woman was shot in her leg and eventually sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several windows had bullet holes in them.