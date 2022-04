Officers say 13-year-old Cszera Reyes and 7-year-old Samari Knighten were last seen in the 3000 block of Hartman Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for two children who were reported missing Friday.

Officers say 13-year-old Cszera Reyes and 7-year-old Samari Knighten were last seen in the 3000 block of Hartman Street.

Reyes was wearing a red sweatshirt with black leggings and Knighten had on a pink shirt, grey and pink leggings and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.