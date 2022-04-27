Police investigation underway in west Toledo neighborhood Wednesday evening

Officers were called to a scene near Jackman Rd. and Hillcrest Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Police remained on the scene for hours but detectives have not given information

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating an incident in a west Toledo neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to a scene near Jackman Road and Hillcrest Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and remained in the area for several hours.

Our WTOL 11 crew saw detectives investigating the blocked area, but authorities have not yet provided any details when asked.

Jackman Road has now reopened after being closed during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest on-air and online.