A truck crashed into the side of a building injuring one child on the inside

One woman from the truck taken to the hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio — Early Saturday morning at approximately 3:30 a.m. a truck crashed into the side of a building on 3740 Summit Street. One child, inside of the building at the time of the crash, was injured.

The child was not taken to the hospital and their current condition is unknown.

Two women were in the truck. One woman was older and the other woman was younger. The younger woman was rushed to the hospital. The identities and current condition of the women are unknown.

The truck did hit a gas line and the Toledo Fire Department safely turned it off.