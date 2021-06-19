Man dies in shooting at Old West End in Toledo Friday night

Toledo Police Department has opened a homicide investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Friday night in Old West End, a 27-year-old man was shot.

Toledo Police arrived at 2926 Rockwood Place and found the victim, Eric Hopkins, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Hopkins was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives have opened a homicide investigation. The police have named Tytiana Turner, 25-year-old woman, as a suspect.

According to Toledo Police Department, Turner shot the victim and was at the scene when law enforcement arrived. Turner and Hopkins are relatives.

Toledo Police Department asks if anyone knows more information to please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111