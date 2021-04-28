x
80-year-old south Toledo woman rescued after falling at home, stuck on ground for days

Family of Juanita Ashford requested a safety check after not hearing from her for nearly a week.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue came to the aid Tuesday of an 80-year-old woman who fell inside her south Toledo apartment and was stuck on the ground for days.

Family had not heard from Juanita Ashford for nearly a week and requested a safety check. Upon arrival to the 3200 block of Glanzman Road, a Toledo Police officer could hear Ashford saying she fell and couldn't get to the door.

Toledo Fire & Rescue crews forced their way inside the apartment. Ashford to was transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center. 

