Where is Amber? Police seek help finding missing Genoa mom of 4

GENOA, Ohio — Genoa police are sharing a missing person flyer and asking for the public's help in finding a 34-year-old mother of four who has been missing since about April 14.
Amber Eichner of Genoa, who is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has dirty blonde hair and blue-green eyes, went missing between April 14-17.
Eichner has full custody of her four girls. Her estranged husband dropped off the girls at a family member's home in Tennessee on April 21. On April 23, Eichner's cell phone pinged a tower in Cleveland, Tennessee, at 1:45 p.m. and on a tower west of Cleveland, Tennessee, at 3:30 p.m.
Her family has filed a report and is concerned about her safety and well-being.
Possible vehicles that Eichner may be traveling in include a 2002 red crew-cab Dodge Dakota pickup with Ohio tags or a 1995 green Chevy Suburban with Tennessee tags 2S1-4H7. The green Suburban has the name of a boat company on both back side windows. The hood is a different shade of green than the rest of the truck.
If you have any information on Eichner's disappearance, call Chief Matthew Herrig or Sgt. Mocniak with the Genoa Police Department at 419-855-7717.