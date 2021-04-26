Where is Amber? Police seek help finding missing Genoa mom of 4

Amber Eichner has been missing since about April 14 and her cell phone last pinged off a tower in Cleveland, Tennessee.

GENOA, Ohio — Genoa police are sharing a missing person flyer and asking for the public's help in finding a 34-year-old mother of four who has been missing since about April 14.

Amber Eichner of Genoa, who is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has dirty blonde hair and blue-green eyes, went missing between April 14-17.

Eichner has full custody of her four girls. Her estranged husband dropped off the girls at a family member's home in Tennessee on April 21. On April 23, Eichner's cell phone pinged a tower in Cleveland, Tennessee, at 1:45 p.m. and on a tower west of Cleveland, Tennessee, at 3:30 p.m.

Her family has filed a report and is concerned about her safety and well-being.

Possible vehicles that Eichner may be traveling in include a 2002 red crew-cab Dodge Dakota pickup with Ohio tags or a 1995 green Chevy Suburban with Tennessee tags 2S1-4H7. The green Suburban has the name of a boat company on both back side windows. The hood is a different shade of green than the rest of the truck.