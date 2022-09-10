40-year-old man dead after shooting in west Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police say a 40-year-old man is dead after being shot in a west Toledo home on Saturday afternoon.
Toledo police say they are investigating the incident inside of a home on 4400 Grantley Rd. near Westbrook Dr.
Police converged on the home in the west Toledo neighborhood just after 5 p.m.
One person has been taken into custody but it is unclear if they will face any charges.
As of 6:45 p.m. police were working to obtain a search warrant to determine what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest updates on this story and Saturday’s other gun-related deaths.
