40-year-old man dead after shooting in west Toledo home

The victim was shot at least one time at the home on Grantley near Westbrook, according to Toledo police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police say a 40-year-old man is dead after being shot in a west Toledo home on Saturday afternoon.

Toledo police say they are investigating the incident inside of a home on 4400 Grantley Rd. near Westbrook Dr.

Police converged on the home in the west Toledo neighborhood just after 5 p.m.

One person has been taken into custody but it is unclear if they will face any charges.

As of 6:45 p.m. police were working to obtain a search warrant to determine what led to the shooting.

