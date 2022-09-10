East Toledo shooting leaves man dead on Saturday

The shooting happened on Platt St. near Starr Ave. around 3:40 p.m. It was the city's second homicide on Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For the second time on Saturday, a person has been shot and killed in the city of Toledo.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood off of Starr Ave. around 3:40 p.m.

According to Toledo Police Lieutenant Dan Gerken, a male victim was shot at least one time.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Multiple shell casings and evidence markers could be seen and police cordoned off a section of Platt St. near Starr Ave. while they investigated.

The shooting remains under investigation.

There are no suspects at this time, according to Lt. Gerken.

If you have information you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, a person was shot and killed in a car in a west Toledo neighborhood.

With the homicides on Saturday, there have been 43 homicides so far in Toledo in 2022.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest information as it becomes available.