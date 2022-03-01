The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District approved the purchase of the two properties last week.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District approved the purchase of two rural properties south of Findlay last week.

More than 260 acres will be added to the existing property already purchased to build the Eagle Creek Storage Basin.

Once completed, this basin will be able to hold any floodwater from Eagle Creek before it moves downstream.

"If you take a look at the basin, it's one of the few areas of topography in the county where it drains. So, some of this area was the lowest point in the basin where it will drain down through. So, it's critical that we got that land," Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development Director Tim Mayle said.

At about 700 total acres, Mayle explained they almost have enough land to build the basin.

Once the basin begins holding floodwater, and is combined with the other flood mitigation projects in downtown Findlay, the expectation is that the 100-year flood mark will be lowered by 36 inches.

"So, when the Blanchard River is going through, it doesn't back up, we can get that water through. So, what we're doing is flattening the curve, and extending the flooding event, but limiting the property damage," Mayle said. "Between the four projects, we'll have about 36 inches in a 100-year storm base flood elevation reduction."

So far, Ohio leaders have approved $30 million of the total $60 million budget for the project.

But, Mayle is convinced that the state legislature will approve the remaining $30 million this year.

The basin project is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2023.