The training flights will take place from Monday, Dec. 14 through Thursday, Dec. 17.

SWANTON, Ohio — The Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies the next few nights for required night flight training.

Residents in our area can expect to hear takeoffs and landings of F-16 fighter jets until around 7:30 p.m. through Thursday night, as pilots and maintenance personnel train for overall readiness.

The 180th is based in Swanton.