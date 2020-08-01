SWANTON, Ohio — After the Iranian missile strikes Tuesday night, tensions appeared to escalate.

Locally, however, business continued as usual for the 180th Fighter Wing military base in Swanton, a spokesperson for the base said.

They have not received any notifications or requests that their services are needed. Many people at the base, including the spokesperson, were learning of the Iranian missile attacks via the news.

If they were to be tasked with a support element, they would be notified by the Joint Operations Center at the Ohio National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters.

The 180th Fighter Wing consists of the operations group, maintenance group, mission support group and medical group.

This unit’s primary mission is the Fighter mission. That involves air-to-air and air-to-ground operations. These are designed to support ground forces and to gain control of enemy airspace.

