SWANTON, Ohio — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct a series of flybys across the state this month.

The move is as a salute to the heroes at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 and an effort to lift the spirits and morale of fellow Ohioans.

Leaders with the 180th Fighter Wing said they were honored to extend this gesture to Ohio healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel, as a small thank you for helping to keep Ohioans safe.

The 180th will kick off their salute on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in northwest Ohio.

Other Ohio cities, along with a tentative schedule, are listed in the schedule below.

Salute Ohio Schedule

May 6

1:45 – 2:15 p.m.

Toledo, Napoleon, Defiance, Archbold, Wauseon, Delta, Swanton

May 7

10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Cincinnati

1:45 – 2:05 p.m.

Lima, Findlay, Bowling Green

2 – 2:15 p.m.

Sandusky, Fremont

2:15 – 2:20 p.m.

Dayton, Wright-Patterson AFB, Springfield, Springfield ANGB

*Details on specific times will be available soon.

NOTES:

All flights will be conducted in conjunction with regularly scheduled training missions and are subject to change based on mission needs and/or inclement weather.

For the welfare and safety of all Ohioans, residents are encouraged to observe the flybys from the comfort of their home and avoid congregating in large groups in an effort mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

