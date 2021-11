Police say the woman was driving on Bright Rd. when her car went over the center line.

FINDLAY, Ohio — An 18-year-old Findlay woman is dead after a head-on crash on Saturday afternoon.

Findlay Police say Taylor Benson was driving south on Bright Rd. near Greendale Ave. when she went over the center line and hit a car heading north on Bright.

That car was being driven by Richard Yockey, from McComb.

Ms. Benson was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Mr. Yockey was uninjured.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m.