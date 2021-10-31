Teenager flown to hospital after Perrysburg Twp. crash on Sunday afternoon

OSHP says the crash happened on State Rt. 25 and Reitz Rd. when a car failed to yield at a stopsign.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A 17-year-old driver had to be flown to the hospital after a crash in Perrysburg Twp. on Sunday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Olivia Carpenter, of Perrysburg, was driving west on Reitz Rd. when she failed to yield at the stop sign at State Route 25 around 12:41 p.m.

Carpenter’s car was struck by a pickup truck being driven by Wayne Williamson, 48, of Toledo, who was driving north on 25.

Carpenter suffered severe injuries as a result of the crash but they appear to be non-life-threatening.

A passenger in the back of Carpenter’s car, 18-year-old Samyrah Savage, of Bowling Green was also taken to the hospital with unspecified non-life-threatening injuries. A third passenger in the car, Kristen Isley, age 18, of Pemberville, was not injured.

Williamson suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. He was taken to the hospital along with his passenger, Nicole Findley, age 41, of Toledo, who also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.