TOLEDO, Ohio — A 10-year-old boy is missing from a west Toledo neighborhood on Sunday evening.

Toledo Police say Andrew Shipman went missing from the 1100 block of Corbin Rd. and may be a danger to himself.

Corbin is 4’10” & 83 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red & black jacket and black pants with a horizontal stripe.

Police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 if you have any information on Andrew’s whereabouts.

