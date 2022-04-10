x
1 dead after drive-by shooting in South Toledo

Few details about the incident are known at this time, but police have confirmed that one man is dead.
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is dead following a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 4:48 a.m. to a person shot in the 1400 block of Beecham Street. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Daniel Torres, 61, suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a home.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Toledo Police Department (TPD) says it appears that shots were fired from the street, and are ruling it as a homicide. This makes it the cities eighth homicide of 2022.

TPD is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

 

