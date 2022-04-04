Man sentenced to prison for fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl in 2019

Alexia Carey, 16, was killed in east Toledo on March 11, 2019. An argument on social media escalated to a fight where she was shot by James Seibers, police say.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been sentenced to prison for the 2019 shooting death of a teenage girl in east Toledo.

James Seibers was indicted in 2019 on three charges including murder after Alexia Carey, 16, was killed on Nevada Street on March 11, 2019. He entered an Alford plea in February 2022.

An Alford plea is a guilty plea when the defendant continues to claim innocence but concedes that there is enough evidence to convict them.

Seibers was found guilty of the lesser offense of involuntary manslaughter. On Monday, he was sentenced to five years in prison.

The shooting stemmed from an argument on social media that escalated into a physical fight and then Carey being fatally shot, according to Toledo police.

Seibers was in possession of a handgun and was present in the 200 block of Nevada Street when Carey was killed.

Seibers fired at least one gunshot at or in the direction of Carey, hitting her in the chest. Carey later died at the hospital as a result of her injury.

