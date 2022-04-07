Suspect in Old West End triple homicide pleads guilty to aggravated murder

The November 2020 shooting left three dead and another injured near the Parqwood apartments on Parkwood Avenue.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Nov. 6, 2020.

A Toledo man has pleaded guilty to aggravated murder charges in a 2020 shooting that left three people dead.

D'Angelo Porter initially pleaded not guilty to all charges in his 13-count indictment. But on Thursday, he changed his plea to guilty on four counts, including:

Count 1: Aggravated murder

Count 2: Aggravated murder

Count 10: Felonious assault

Count 13: Reckless homicide

According to police, the incident on Nov. 5, 2020 began as a hit-and-run at Bancroft Street and Parkwood Avenue.

Twainesha Jones and Keylona Witcher, who were involved in the crash, both have a child with Porter.

According to investigators, Witcher lives in the Parqwood apartments and was driving at the Bancroft and Parkwood intersection when she saw Jones driving behind her.

Officers said Witcher hit Jones's car several times, to the point where her car was disabled, causing Jones and her juvenile sister to get out of their vehicle. According to police, Witcher then hit Jones's sister with her car.

As the fight continued, Gary Witcher — Keylona Witcher's father — Jones's mother Deanna Himon, her cousin Tyrone Ursey and two friends, arrived at the scene.

The group ended up in the area of the Parqwood apartments, where investigators said Porter showed up and began to fire his weapon before fleeing the scene.

Gary Witcher, Himon and Ursey died as a result. A fourth person was taken to the hospital, but ultimately survived.

Police began a search for Porter, with the U.S. Marshals offering up to $5,000 for information on his whereabouts.

Days later, he was found in Detroit and taken into custody without incident.