Seven-month-old killed in west Toledo shooting Wednesday night

Desire Hughes eventually died of a gunshot wound. Officers were first dispatched to Toledo Hospital where she was being treated Wednesday night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Seven-month-old, Desire Hughes, died as a result of her injuries after an unknown vehicle fired shots at the vehicle her and her father were in.

Desire was in the ER at the time officers arrived, she was being treated for at least one gunshot wound.

According to Toledo Police, Desire was in a vehicle driven by her father, Jeremiah Hughes. Then occupants in an unknown vehicle fired shots into the vehicle Jeremiah and Desire were in.

This occurred on Hillcrest Avenue and Jackman Road in west Toledo.