University of Toledo hosting a Drug Take Back event with free NARCAN training and health screenings

The University's pharmacy students and police department are working together to offer life-saving training and essential health care.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This Saturday is Drug Take Back Day.

You're encouraged to clean out your cabinets and properly dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.

According to the CDC, nearly 105,000 Americans died from drug overdoses from September 2020 until September 2021, emphasizing the need for events like these.

Students at the University of Toledo are hosting a drug drop-off site, but with a twist.

Anyone can come to the Health Science Campus and not only drop off prescription drugs but also get a quick check-up and training on how to use NARCAN.

The event is a collaboration between pharmacy students and the University of Toledo Police Department. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday resources like free blood pressure checks and other patient screenings will be available. There will also be training on how to use NARCAN, which can be used in an emergency narcotic overdose.

“We're trying to draw in more people with our health services. We can get those patients who just may not be able to see a physician a little check-up for free. And then all those medications can get properly disposed of later on.“ said University of Toledo Pharmacy student Hanna Rowell.

Getting unused prescription drugs out of someone's home and giving them a tool to save someone from overdosing will help in the long run. Students wanted to offer these resources all in one place to serve people who may live in homes where this behavior may be a concern or reoccurring problem.

“A lot of patients need to dispose of opioids that haven't been used so they don't get into the hands of children or pets and cause death or illness. NARCAN training provides an important resource to patients who may need it right away, since they're already turning in old opioids, and who knows what will happen next,” said Rowell.