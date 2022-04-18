Safely dispose of your prescription drugs during Lucas County's Drug Take Back Day

National Drug Take Back Day stresses the importance of properly disposing of old or expired prescription or over-the-counter medications.

*Editor's note: The above video initially aired March 24, 2022.

Drug Take Back Days are an initial step in stopping prescription drug abuse and accidental poisoning by reducing access to unused medications.

Much of prescription drug abuse, especially from teens, is from old prescription drugs found in family or friends' medicine cabinets.

Sylvania Prevention Alliance (formerly Sylvania Community Action Team), partnered with the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County, area police and fire departments, select Kroger stores, Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, University of Toledo Medical Center and St. Luke’s Hospital to host Lucas County’s Spring 2022 Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 104,288 Americans died from drug overdoses from September 2020 to September 2021. Medicines are the most common poison exposure category in the United States.

Drug Take Back Days also reduce the risks of consumers dumping medications down the sink or toilet and contaminating the local water system.

In Lucas County, area police officers will be at numerous locations throughout the city (see list below) collecting unwanted or unused narcotics, over-the-counter medications, pet medications, prescriptions and vitamins for proper disposal.

Only select collections sites will accept syringes, inhalers, liquid medication or ointments/lotions. Call ahead to verify if your preferred location will take these items.

Lucas County’s Spring 2022 Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Kroger - 4633 Suder Ave., Toledo

Kroger - 7059 Orchard Centre Dr., Holland

Springfield Twp. Fire Station #3 - 7145 Garden Rd., Maumee

Maumee Police Division - 109 E. Dudley, Maumee (use Gibbs St. Entrance)

St. Luke’s Hospital - 5901 Monclova Rd., Maumee (use #3 yellow entrance)

Ottawa Hills Police Dept. - 2125 Richards Rd., Ottawa Hills

Oregon Police Station - 5330 Seaman Rd., Oregon

Swanton Municipal Bldg. - 219 Chestnut, Swanton

Sylvania Police Department- 6635 Maplewood Ave., Sylvania

Sylvania Township Police Dept. - 4420 King Rd., Sylvania

Toledo-Lucas County Health Dept. - 635 N Erie St., Toledo

Village of Whitehouse Fire Dept. - 10550 Waterville St., Whitehouse

Waterville Fire Department - 751 Waterville Monclova Rd.

NW District Police Station - 2330 W Sylvania Ave., Toledo

Scott Park District Police Station - 2301 Nebraska Ave., Toledo

University of Toledo Medical Center Health Science Campus - 3000 Arlington Ave. Emergency Room/Lobby Mulford Library Circle

