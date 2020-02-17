Terror in Toledo: 2 brothers and the most notorious killing spree in city history

Over a two-day period, family members and survivors come to the studio at WTOL 11. They find comfort in each other and in Stiles, who pays a visit to support them.

All their stories are remarkable and inspirational, but Sabo tells the story of returning to wrestle at UT mere months after a bullet traveled through his neck and into his brain. The year he returned, he finished second at the Mid-American Conference tournament.

But his spiritual transformation is even more striking. He admits to being a selfish person, hell-bent on revenge after being shot. About 15 years ago, his life turned dramatically when he turned to religion for emotional health.

During a 45-minute interview, he repeatedly mentions Scripture and says how his experience enables him to help others.

He admits to writing a letter to Anthony Cook, though the elder of the Cook brothers never responded. I ask him if he has been able to forgive Anthony and Nathaniel. He does not even hesitate.

"Absolutely. One hundred percent. Forgiveness is the key to our faith. Jesus died on the cross for the forgiveness of our sins. So forgiveness is everything," he says. "A world without forgiveness is a world with constant revenge and retribution."

I tell him that Nathaniel has a "Jesus" sign posted at his home.

"Praise God that he has 'Jesus' posted on his door. I hope he's come to the point of understanding his brokenness and has accepted the blood of Christ," he says. "We don't like the idea that someone can do something horrible - and be let off the hook - until we realize we're horrible and we've been let off the hook."

Sharon Backes Wright has no intention of letting the Cook brothers off the hook. She keeps a landline in her home, with the sole purpose of someday getting a call telling her that the Cooks are dead.

"They belong in the depths of hell. I want the public to be aware of what kind of monsters are walking the face of the earth," she says. "Closure is just a word. You live with this every day for the rest of your life."

It is a sentiment that Steve Moulton shares. He was at college when his brother disappeared.

"Every day, we look at pictures of him. We talk about him, My oldest son's middle name is Scott."

The killing still reverberates in how he approaches life.

"If my wife goes to the grocery store or my kids are going out, I make sure I know where they are," he says. "My kids didn't like it all the time while growing up, but I think they understood."

For Cheryl Bartlett, she is one of the few of the people who survived the Cooks.

She still has memories of the night, can't go into garages, and she has repeated nightmares. But her husband, Danny, has been her rock and comforts her when the dreams come or when she gets scared.

She hopes that Nathaniel Cook sees the TV special or reads her story. She wants him to know something.

"I have a scar going all the way down to my stomach, and I'll look at it," she says. "You may have ruined me when I was 18, but I'm 57 years old now, and I'm not a victim no more. I'm a survivor. In the end, you will meet your maker, and he will get you."