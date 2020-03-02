TOLEDO, Ohio — Do you know the signs of a heart attack? They can be very subtle!

Our Super Fitness Weight Loss host, Kelly Heidbreder, shares her family’s experience with a silent heart attack and our ProMedica team gives you some Doctor’s Orders.

About every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack, according to the American Heart Association. February is American Heart Month, and knowing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack can save a life.

Symptoms of a heart attack can vary between men and women, says Dr. Erica Martin with ProMedica Physicians Family and Sports Medicine.

“But the most common signs include: chest pain, jaw pain, chest pressure, pain going into neck or left arm, trouble breathing, not feeling well, indigestion and belching, and nausea and vomiting without a clear cause,” she said.

The American Heart Association recommends calling 911 immediately if you are experiencing a heart attack warning signs, such as the ones listed above.

For more health tips, visit www.promedicahealthconnect.org

